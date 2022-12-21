Serious car crash closes Sterling Highway near Clam Gulch

Wednesday's top headlines and stories across Alaska.
By Joey Klecka
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:54 PM AKST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLAM GULCH, Alaska (KTUU) - A serious crash on the Kenai Peninsula closed the Sterling Highway in both directions late Wednesday morning, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers said the collision occurred near mile 119.5 of the highway, near the community of Clam Gulch. Troopers were unable to give further details on the nature of the crash or how many vehicles and people were involved, but said the highway will be closed for several hours as officers investigate the scene.

The incident was reported on the Alaska 511 website, showing the closure at the juncture of the Sterling Highway and Blueberry Avenue. Troopers said to expect delays while emergency vehicles and personnel work the scene.

