Suit challenges review underlying Alaska oil lease sale

By Becky Bohrer
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:53 PM AKST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Environmental groups are suing the Biden administration over next week’s planned lease sale in Alaska’s Cook Inlet, saying the sale, mandated by Congress, is based on a faulty environmental review.

The sale is set for Dec. 30. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in federal court. It asks that a judge strike down the environmental review underlying the lease sale and vacate or enjoin any leases issues as part of the sale, among other things.

The lawsuit names as defendants the U.S. Interior Department, Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and agency officials. An Interior Department spokesperson had no comment.

