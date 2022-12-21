Wasilla lawmaker’s fight to keep legislative seat nears closing arguments

Expert and witness testimonies concluded Tuesday in the trial surrounding Rep. David Eastman’s eligibility to hold public office, with closing arguments set for Wednesday morning
By Carly Schreck
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:36 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - As Wasilla Rep. David Eastman continues his fight to keep his seat in the Alaska State Legislature, the trial brought on with a lawsuit filed by one of his constituents is winding down after seven days of hearings.

The lawsuit, filed by Randall Kowalke, is challenging Eastman’s eligibility to hold public office as an active lifetime member of the Oath Keepers organization, a group whose members are known to have entered the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6 attacks.

Throughout the trial, Eastman maintained his commitment to the organization, and gave no indication of any plans to renounce his membership. That is despite Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, and other members, being convicted of charges related to the events that transpired in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.

Throughout the trial, the defense has argued that members of the Oath Keepers attempted to overthrow the government by disrupting the peaceful transfer of Presidential power.

On Monday, proceedings opened with the plaintiff’s cross-examination of Rhodes, who continued to reinforce his testimony that the purpose of the group – he claims – is not to overthrow the government, but instead, “to have the states do their duty constitutionally,” referencing claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidental election.

Kowalke’s lawyer questioned Rhodes on the intent of the various communications Rhodes had with then-President Donald Trump and other members of the Oath Keepers, and then called John Eastman to the stand. John Eastman, who has been referred by the Jan. 6 House Select Committee for prosecution by the Department of Justice, is a former attorney to Trump and testified the aforementioned communications were well within the boundaries of the First Amendment, and thus should be constitutionally protected.

Before either side rested its case, David Eastman – who is of no relation to John Eastman – took the stand one last time, answering “no” to direct questions about his desire to see or aid an overthrow of the government.

All that’s left to be heard now are closing arguments, which are set for Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. over the Alaska Court System’s livestream.

It remains unclear when Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna, who has been presiding over the case, intends to make a final ruling over whether or not Eastman will be heading to Juneau as a representative for the start of the upcoming legislative session.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

