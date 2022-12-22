Anchorage Fire Department asks residents to help keep fire hydrants clear

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility is in charge of maintenance for more than 7,500 fire hydrants in Anchorage, but with three huge snowfalls back-to-back-to-back, the job of keeping them shoveled out has become too big.

“We’ve got crews that when they see a hydrant in really bad shape they may stop, but they also have lots of other calls and things that they’re working on,” Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Alex Boyd said. “So there can be a lot of hydrants that don’t get the dig out that they need.”

When crews take time to dig out a hydrant for a water source, it takes away valuable minutes when they could be fighting a fire, which is why the water utility is also asking residents to pitch in.

“We kind of need everybody to help out,” AWWU Public Outreach Coordinator Sandy Baker said. “If your house was on fire, you’d want every second to work for you once the fire department pulls up. If the hydrant is packed-in with snow, they’ve got to dig it out before they can help you.”

Baker said the best way to dig out a hydrant is by clearing a circle around it of six feet in diameter, and three feet on either side. It’s important to make sure there’s a path to the hydrant from the street. She said residents can leave a berm of two to three feet in front to block plows from covering hydrants with more snow.

The utility runs an Adopt-A-Hydrant Program where people can volunteer to keep a hydrant accessible year-round, it’s something the Fire Department endorses.

“If you can adopt your hydrant and take care of it, it’s one of those things you can do for your community, for your neighborhood, is to help have that firefighting capability available by clearing out a hydrant near your house,” Boyd said.

