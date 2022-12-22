Cold continues over mainland, snow heads to Panhandle

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While some Alaska residents are celebrating the winter solstice and the return of increasing amounts of daylight, the deep cold continues over Interior Alaska mid-week.

The Interior will see lows drop to the 50s below at Fort Yukon and then range from the teens to 40s below zero. High pressure will continue to ensure clear and dry weather.

Anticipated increasing winds will produce wind chills to the point they become a major concern. Wind chill advisories are in effect for the upper Koyukuk Valley and the central Interior for winds gusting 30 to 45 mph and wind chills of 50 to 55 below.

Heavy snow is heading for parts of the panhandle. Prior to its arrival, a host of Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for Southeast Alaska, starting late Thursday and Friday. Weather will be a challenge heading into Christmas Eve as snow will accumulate to 6 inches and more in many locations.

Gusts to 65 mph are also forecast for areas of the Matanuska Valley with a Winter Weather Advisory Thursday night and Friday that will affect Palmer, Wasilla and Sutton.

Wind chills to 20 below are expected.

High winds and rains will continue for many Aleutian communities. Cold Bay and Dillingham will see strong winds, gusting to 60 mph.

