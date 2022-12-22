Fatal crash closes Seward Highway near Portage

By Tim Rockey
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:35 PM AKST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Seward Highway has been shut down due to a fatal car crash, Anchorage police say.

According to a community alert sent out by Anchorage police, the Seward Highway has been closed completely near mile 78, near where the construction on the Placer River bridge is taking place.

“The highway is completely shut down at the crash site (located south of Portage),” police wrote. “The road closure is expected to last for a few hours. A notification will be sent out when lanes are re-opened.”

Police wrote that Anchorage police, Whittier police, and the Anchorage Fire Department have responded, as well as the major collision investigations unit.

