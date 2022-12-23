Alaska Airlines cancels hundreds of flights through Seattle, Portland

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - All Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air flights going through two major airport hubs in the Pacific Northwest have been canceled Friday morning, according to Alaska Airlines.

In a statement put out on its news site, Alaska Airlines said it is suspending all Alaska and Horizon flights through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Portland International Airport until noon Pacific Time, or 11 a.m. Alaska Standard Time. The airlines said unsafe runway conditions caused by wintry weather is to blame for the cancelations and closure of the runways at Seattle’s airport.

“Since midnight, we’ve canceled more than 270 flights scheduled to operate in Portland and Seattle and additional cancellations and delays are expected if the weather doesn’t improve,” the airlines said.

Alaska Airlines said those affected can take advantage of its flexible travel policies to book another flight to their destination and be refunded the price difference between the two tickets.

The Northwest United States is not the only place seeing difficult winter weather. A massive winter storm was forecasted to plunge much of the country in frigid temperatures and blizzard conditions.

