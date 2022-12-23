Alaska lawmaker with Oath Keepers ties eligible for office

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - An Alaska judge has ruled that a state lawmaker with ties to the far-right Oath Keepers group is eligible to hold office.

Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna issued the ruling Friday after overseeing a trial this month in the case against Republican state Rep. David Eastman.

The decision can be appealed. Eastman was sued by Randall Kowalke, who earlier this year filed a challenge to Eastman’s candidacy for the Alaska House with the state Division of Elections.

The ruling says Eastman is a member of the organization but hasn’t intended to overthrow the United States government.

