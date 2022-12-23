Bean’s Café helps feed Sullivan Arena guests, nearing fundraising goal with $25K CIRI donation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There is something special brewing in the air over at Beans Café courtesy of chief operating officer Scott Lingle and his team, and it’s not just the aroma of holiday turkey and ham as they prepare for a special weekend.

“This weekend is a real special weekend,” Lingle said. “Trying to make sure that nobody goes hungry.”

Lingle, who has spent the last several years feeding his hungry Anchorage neighbors, is eager for this weekend when his crew at Bean’s Café will partner up with Henry House to serve a Christmas Eve feast. The meal will include everyone’s favorite traditional holiday dishes, from turkey and ham to rich hot chocolate and coffee for dessert.

On Thanksgiving, Bean’s Café held a similar meal in collaboration with Henry House where they served 150 meals. Lingle said that this time around, he is hoping to serve even more meals. Staff from Bean’s Café will also be going out to campgrounds and delivering meals to families in need. They are expecting to pass out an additional 300 meals thanks to donations this year, and Lingle is expecting to have even more food to spare after the holiday is over.

The two organizations will host the meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Henry House on Saturday. But it’s not just a warm dish that they are sharing — they are sharing a timeless holiday tradition with their neighbors.

“Just be there and be part of a family,” Lingle said. “It’s the one thing that brings everyone together, food is universal. No matter where you are at, or what you are doing, it’s just (a) universal right to be able to have food.”

The bone-chilling winter cold combined with shelters filled to their maximum capacity means that finding a safe and warm place to hunker down is critical.

“There’s no time limit. There’s no eat-and-go. It’s just come in, kick your shoes off and have dinner, watch a football game, watch a parade. Whatever you feel you are led to do that day,” Lingle said.

In addition to serving holiday meals, Bean’s Café hopes to raise $50,000 before the end of the year.

On Tuesday, Bean’s Café began distributing meals to the Sullivan Arena. The following day, Cook Inlet Region, Inc. joined their food insecurity mission with the announcement of a $25,000 donation to Bean’s Café to feed those staying at Sullivan Arena.

“Nobody deserves to be hungry. We want the people who are here to get the food that they need,” CIRI Senior Director Ethan Tyler said.

According to Bean’s Café, they can provide three meals to one person a day for just $15.

