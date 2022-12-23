Orphaned polar bear taken in by Anchorage zoo

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A partnership between the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Alaska Zoo is bringing one young cub some comfort.

Late last month, according to a release written by the Fish and Wildlife Service, the federal agency was alerted to an approximately 10- to 11-month-old male bear cub wandering the Prudhoe Bay region, in the farthest north reaches of Alaska.

The agency sent up a team of scientists to investigate the young creature and discovered an orphaned cub who they say could pose a threat to humans, due to its comfortable nature around human populations, and decided to bring the bear into captivity.

“The decision to remove this bear from the wild was not made lightly,” Service Polar Bear Program Lead David Gustine said. “Removing a bear is not a good outcome for the individual or the wild population, but we felt it was the best course of action in this situation.”

The bear was relocated to the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage, where the release says it will be under the close watch of zoo personnel.

“Our primary concern is for the wellbeing of the cub,” Alaska Zoo Executive Director Patrick Lampi said in a release. “It had been observed eating a fox, lacerations on its upper lip are likely from that activity. With rabies in fox prevalent in the Prudhoe Bay area, we have special extended quarantine procedures in place for this cub.”

An orphaned polar bear was recently taken in by the Alaska zoo. (Sam Lavin/Alaska Zoo)

The cub won’t be seen by the public until further notice, according to U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials. First, the agency must give the approval, and second, the zoo determines “the bear to be completely healthy and the opportunity appropriate to the cub’s development.”

Officials said the last time a polar bear cub was taken from the wild was 2013, when a male cub named Kali was orphaned near Point Lay. He has since been permanently placed with the Saint Louis Zoo in Missouri.

