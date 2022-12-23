Samsung recalls more than 650K washing machines over fire hazard

Samsung has recalled their Top-Loading Washing Machines because of a fire hazard.
Samsung has recalled their Top-Loading Washing Machines because of a fire hazard.(CPSC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:20 AM AKST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you own a Samsung Top-Loading Washing Machine, there’s a recall you should know about.

Samsung is recalling more than 650,000 machines with super speed wash because of a fire hazard.

The company said the machines can short-circuit and overheat.

Samsung has received more than 50 reports of smoking, melting, overheating or fires from the washers. Some cases resulted in property damage, and three people reported injuries from smoke inhalation.

A software repair is available.

Details on the recall and the update can be found on the company’s website.

In the meantime, the company said to immediately stop using the washer.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers badge
Two die in head-on crash near Clam Gulch
A meteor flashes across the sky above Southcentral Alaska early Wednesday morning.
Meteor flashes across early morning sky above Alaska
The Alaska 511 traffic cam at mile 78.9
Fatal crash closes Seward Highway near Portage for hours
2 men arrested in connection to death after bar fight
2 men arrested in connection to death after bar fight
Former city manager Amy Demboski claims mayor executed contracts in violation of law and city...
Anchorage Assembly investigates after municipal manager fired

Latest News

FedEx issued a statement Friday saying its hubs in Indianapolis and Memphis suffered major...
Severe winter storm causing delivery delays ahead of Christmas
It's a cold mess.
Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, snow and ice to US
The contentious political issue, which has divided America, forced more than 8,400 troops out...
New law ends COVID-19 vaccine mandate for US troops
FILE - Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington.
House tees up final vote for $1.7 trillion spending bill
(Source: MGN)
Mat-Su residents dealing with power outages amid windy weather