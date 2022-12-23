Thousands of Mat-Su residents without power amid windy weather

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Thousands of residents in the Matanuska and Susitna valleys are without power Friday as crews from Matanuska Electric Association work to bring electricity back on.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, over 5,500 MEA customers were without power, according to the company’s outage map. Most of those, about 3,374 out of 3,380, are from the Big Lake area, accounting for most residents in that region.

The company was also reporting almost half of all Point McKenzie residents, or 153 of 332, were without power.

MEA said on its Facebook page that around 4,500 Big Lake residents were without power at around 3:45 a.m., but crews were able to reroute power to about 1,500 customers after discovering that an entire substation was down. The company said crews are still searching the lines for what is causing the outages.

The company also said that about 2,100 members lost power earlier in the night along Knik-Goose Bay Road, and crews were dispatched there to determine a cause for the outage.

MEA customers lose power (Courtesy Matanuska Electric Association)

