Ukrainian family reunites for Christmas in Anchorage for the first time since the war

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One Ukrainian refugee family in Anchorage has been blessed with what could be considered a Christmas Miracle.

When Svitlana and Vitalii Mykhailvov flew to Anchorage Thursday morning to see their four adult children, spouses and numerous grandchildren, it was the first time they’d been together since fleeing Ukraine and the war.

It’s a miracle that might not have happened if an Anchorage couple hadn’t intervened. Mark and Gwen Adams saw a Facebook post from a friend about a Ukrainian refugee who had recently arrived in Anchorage with her husband and young child. Yulia Tsvietukhin was pregnant and had absolutely nothing for the newborn who was due in less than a month. They decided they would take her shopping.

“One of the things we asked her when we were all done is, is there anything else that we can do? Is there another way that we can help you,” Adams said. “She said that the only thing that she really wanted was to have her family back together again.”

Yulia explained that her parents, siblings and their families had to separate as they fled Ukraine, not knowing if they would ever see each other again. Yulia eventually found a sponsor in Anchorage while her parents found a sponsor in the Seattle area, but the rest of her family was stuck in several European countries hoping to get out.

Mark and Gwen thought of their own children, all of a similar age. Gwen said a family portrait of the Mykhailvov’s all together moved her to tears.

“I saw the photo and I just started crying,” she said. “I would hope that someone would have mercy on our family if this was us and bring us together again.”

The couple decided to sponsor the remaining family members so they could relocate in Anchorage, all 10 of them. Then they moved them into their Bear Valley home. On Thursday they went a step further and flew up the parents from Seattle to see their children and grandchildren for the first time since the war.

“It will be the most wonderful Christmas in our life,” Yulia said. “It’s a miracle to meet all family members here in Anchorage and Alaska.”

It’s the best gift the family said they could ever ask for, but Adams said it’s been a wonderful experience for him too.

“I feel like this is probably one of the most meaningful, impactful things I’ve ever done in my life, to give that gift to a family,” he said.

They plan to have a huge celebration at the Adams family home.

