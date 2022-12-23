Windy and cold across Southcentral on Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Weather will play a starring role across Alaska this Christmas weekend in various forms.

First, a blizzard warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. Friday for the lower Matanuska Valley, including Wasilla, Palmer, and Chickaloon. Since Thursday evening, northeast winds have consistently been gusting over 50 mph in the Wasilla and Palmer areas. The Palmer Municipal Airport reported a 77 mph gust just before 8 a.m. Numerous power outages have already occurred with the possibility of additional outages.

Click here for the current listing of power outages in the Mat-Su and Anchorage areas.

The strong winds are picking up and blowing around whatever snow that has not been “packed down,” which is greatly reducing visibilities at times down to 1 mile or less. Additionally, wind chill values, or “feels-like” readings will range from minus-5 to minus-30 degrees below zero during the day. Conditions will slowly improve on Saturday, just in time for Santa and his sled of reindeer to journey from one chimney to the next.

It’s snow for Southeast Alaska today, however. Steady snow has already started to fall across much of the region, with the greatest intensity to occur during the afternoon and evening hours. Warmer air surging northward along the west coast of Canada will change snow over to rain from south to north on Saturday. Additional areas of rain and snow will impact the region on Christmas and into much of next week.

Travel safe, stay warm, and have a very Merry Christmas this weekend.

