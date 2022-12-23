A winter blast for Alaska days before Christmas

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ridge of high pressure extends from Siberia to mainland Alaska, where it will continue to generate deep cold in the Interior with extremely low wind chills to match.

A low pressure system spins over the Aleutians with another in the Gulf of Alaska.

The dueling winter weather systems are producing strong winds, and a variety of winter storm warning conditions including cold temperatures, blowing snow, low wind chills and heavy snowfall. Even a mix of rain and snow can be found over the Aleutians.

Wind chills in Interior locations will drop to 55 to 65 below zero. West Coast communities will see strong winds out of the NE gusting to 60 mph in Nome, Unalakleet and Gambell.

Heavy snow is expected for the Southeast region. Winter storm warnings are issued for snow amounts that will have residents digging out of snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches from Juneau south to Ketchikan. Yakutat totals will be 6 to 8 inches. The snowfall will start out light Friday, but as moisture increases the snow will get heavier.

Hot spot: Dutch Harbor and Port Heiden with 42 degrees. Cold spot was Northway, showing its name with a temperature of 50 below.

