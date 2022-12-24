Man proposes to girlfriend after salvaging engagement ring in house fire

A man proposes to his girlfriend after salvaging her engagement ring in a house fire. (Source: KLTV)
By Willie Downs
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:57 AM AKST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A newly engaged couple is one of four families displaced in a house fire in Texas.

Firefighters responded to an active fire reported in an attic of a home in Tyler on Friday.

Robert Kemper and his girlfriend Kailey Tilton were two of the people who nearly lost everything in the fire.

“In the midst of this, we can still find a little bit of happiness,” Tilton said.

The couple said firefighters were able to save all of their Christmas presents, including an engagement ring that Kemper proposed with later Friday morning.

“One of the main things that were important to me in those Christmas presents was her engagement ring, and they [firefighters] actually did save it,” Kemper said.

No injuries were reported in the fire, but a pet was found dead inside a home.

The Red Cross is helping families left homeless by the fire.

Officials said they believe an electrical issue caused the blaze, saying a resident reported experiencing electrical problems before the fire broke out.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High winds cause dangerous driving conditions in Southcentral Alaska
Extreme winds knock out power for thousands, causing dangerous driving conditions from Anchorage to the Mat-Su
Alaska Airlines deals with winter conditions
Alaska Airlines cancels hundreds of flights through Seattle, Portland
The Alaska 511 traffic cam at mile 78.9
Victim identified in deady crash on Seward Highway near Portage
A meteor flashes across the sky above Southcentral Alaska early Wednesday morning.
Meteor flashes across early morning sky above Alaska
Rep. David Eastman listens to testimony in a Palmer courtroom on Dec. 19.
Alaska lawmaker with Oath Keepers ties eligible for office

Latest News

FILE - In this combination of photos, Republican Kari Lake, left, appears before a PBS...
Lake loses suit over her defeat in Arizona governor’s race
The Mega Millions jackpot is now an estimated $565 million that would go to the holder of a...
Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $565M
FILE - In this March 20, 2015 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé smiles during a media...
Pelé's family gathers at hospital in Brazil
Mark Sorter clears snow from a downtown ice skating rink, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Des Moines,...
Wild winter storm envelops US, snarling Christmas travel