Man shot, killed by troopers in Fairbanks

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was shot and killed last week by Alaska State Troopers in Fairbanks.

According to a dispatch, troopers saw 20-year-old Patrick Alexander in the area of Cherokee Avenue and Ravenwood Avenue near the Fairbanks International Airport after 2 p.m. on Dec. 23. Troopers wrote that Alexander was “concealing a long gun” and had multiple arrest warrants.

“Troopers stopped their marked patrol vehicle and attempted to contact Alexander,” troopers wrote. “Alexander was given multiple commands by Troopers to drop his firearm, but he refused to drop the firearm and instead began to manipulate the gun. Multiple Alaska State Troopers discharged their duty weapons striking Alexander. Local EMS crews responded to the scene and transported Alexander to a Fairbanks area hospital. Alexander was declared deceased at the hospital.”

Troopers wrote that Alexander’s warrants were for third-degree assault, second-degree terroristic threatening, fourth- and fifth-degree misconduct involving weapons, and others. According to online court records, Alexander was charged with fourth-degree misconduct involving weapons and third-degree assault in August.

A warrant was issued for Alexander’s arrest on Dec. 19 after failing to appear in court. Troopers wrote that the Alaska Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting. The Department of Public Safety will release the names of the officers who fired their weapons after 72 hours, per department policy.

