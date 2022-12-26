Thanks to refugee placement, more than 400 families now call Alaska home

Thanks to refugee placement, more than 400 families now call Alaska home
By Ariane Aramburo and Mike Nederbrock
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 8:57 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Imagine having to flee called home — without warning and with little time — only to end up in another country and having to start over.

That was the reality for approximately 400 families who now call Alaska home; a transition that takes a community effort, but begins with one specific agency, Catholic Social Services.

State Refugee Coordinator Issa Spatrisano said Catholic Social Services oversees resettlement for all of Alaska.

“We administer the federal grant dollars that come into the state and ensure services, no matter where you live in the state, are offered to you so you can access your refugee benefits,” Spatrisano explained.

Everything from classes on American culture, laws, health insurance, schools, and money are taught to refugees.

“Really the refugee program is structured in the ways that all the services that then surround you really are ongoing culture orientation for the next six months to a year,” Spatrisano said.

In addition to helping refugees get resettled, Spatrisano is one of the first faces they see when arriving at the airport.

“For most families in my experience, what we see when they get here is that sense of relief, that sense of safety, and especially for parents with kids, it’s looking down and knowing my child has an opportunity here,” she said.

It’s a feeling that Hope Gasana felt four years ago after fleeing her home country of Kenya.

“My life was really in hard time, because I was there by myself, I lived in the shelter,” Gasana said.

For her, adjusting to American life wasn’t easy. Between the language barrier, food culture, learning her way around, and adapting to Alaska’s colder climate, Gasana had to learn a new way of living.

“I grew up in the village where we didn’t eat sugar food,” Gasana said. “Cooking food and adding sugar in was kind of strange for me.”

“I think there’s a relatable piece about that in Alaska,” Spatrisano added. “So many of us came from another place to here, that’s what refugees are doing, and so together we all become Alaska and that makes us all stronger.”

Spatrisano said Catholic Social Services is always in need of volunteers; there are ways to help or even be a youth or family mentor to refugees.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing rain in the Portland and Seattle areas, combined with the wicked wind speeds seen in...
Wicked weather strands travelers at Anchorage airport, forcing many to book new flights
High winds cause dangerous driving conditions in Southcentral Alaska
Strong winds from weekend continue into Monday morning
Alaska Airlines deals with winter conditions
Alaska Airlines cancels hundreds of flights through Seattle, Portland
The Alaska 511 traffic cam at mile 78.9
Victim identified in deady crash on Seward Highway near Portage
North Dakota authorities say a missing 80-year-old man was found safe over 70 miles away from...
Christmas miracle: Missing 80-year-old man found more than 70 miles away from home

Latest News

Thanks to refugee placement, more than 400 families now call Alaska home
Thanks to refugee placement, more than 400 families now call Alaska home
Happy Kwanzaa
Kwanzaa: Ushering in a week of African culture
Kwanzaa: Ushering in a week of African culture
Kwanzaa: Ushering in a week of African culture
The annual holiday event runs Dec. 9 - Dec. 11
Colony Christmas kicks off this weekend in Palmer