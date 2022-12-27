Freezing rain produces slippery driving and walking conditions

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As temperatures climbed over Southcentral with the arrival of the latest storm, freezing rain moved into Southcentral the day after Christmas. Roads and walkways are dangerously slick. The precipitation event is prompting the issuance of a winter weather advisory for Anchorage, until 11 p.m. Monday, and through 6 a.m. Tuesday for the western side of the Kenai Peninsula.

School is out for the holidays and many offices were closed Monday as well, so that was a good thing to help limit the number of cars on slippery and snow-choked roads.

Portage Glacier was one of the locations that saw rain, a lot of rain! The precipitation kept coming down all day and as of 7 p.m., had a total of 2.88 inches today.

Matanuska-Susitna Valley areas still had to deal with strong winds Sunday and Monday. Palmer’s strongest gust hit 46 mph. The forecast for the wind-whipped valleys calls for the winds to diminish considerably overnight.

Hot spot was Metlakatla with a high of 51 degrees, and the cold spot in Alaska was Deadhorse at 39 below zero.

