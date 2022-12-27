Freezing rain produces slippery driving and walking conditions

Winter Weather Advisories are in place
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:23 PM AKST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As temperatures climbed over Southcentral with the arrival of the latest storm, freezing rain moved into Southcentral the day after Christmas. Roads and walkways are dangerously slick. The precipitation event is prompting the issuance of a winter weather advisory for Anchorage, until 11 p.m. Monday, and through 6 a.m. Tuesday for the western side of the Kenai Peninsula.

School is out for the holidays and many offices were closed Monday as well, so that was a good thing to help limit the number of cars on slippery and snow-choked roads.

Portage Glacier was one of the locations that saw rain, a lot of rain! The precipitation kept coming down all day and as of 7 p.m., had a total of 2.88 inches today.

Matanuska-Susitna Valley areas still had to deal with strong winds Sunday and Monday. Palmer’s strongest gust hit 46 mph. The forecast for the wind-whipped valleys calls for the winds to diminish considerably overnight.

Hot spot was Metlakatla with a high of 51 degrees, and the cold spot in Alaska was Deadhorse at 39 below zero.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Icy roads make for hazardous conditions Monday, Dec. 26 in Anchorage.
Freezing rain and hazardous travel hits Southcentral Alaska
Freezing rain in the Portland and Seattle areas, combined with the wicked wind speeds seen in...
Wicked weather strands travelers at Anchorage airport, forcing many to book new flights
High winds cause dangerous driving conditions in Southcentral Alaska
Strong winds from weekend continue into Monday morning
Alaska Airlines deals with winter conditions
Alaska Airlines cancels hundreds of flights through Seattle, Portland
The Alaska 511 traffic cam at mile 78.9
Victim identified in deady crash on Seward Highway near Portage

Latest News

JP-7 day 12-26-22
Freezing rain produces slippery driving and walking
Icy roads make for hazardous conditions Monday, Dec. 26 in Anchorage.
Freezing rain and hazardous travel hits Southcentral Alaska
Freezing rain and hazardous travel into Monday evening
Freezing rain and hazardous travel through Monday evening
MF- high winds 12-23-22
Extreme winds blast Alaska, whipping up problems