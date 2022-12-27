The New Year is a prime time to prioritize your financial health

Experts caution to only borrow from retirement plans as a last resort
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:18 AM AKST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The beginning of a new year is a great time to prioritize your financial health and these top three essentials are a great start.

Number one: Save money for your retirement. Ideally you created a retirement account with your first paycheck. If you didn’t, now is the perfect time to start.

Financial firms like Fidelity suggest you save 15% of your pre-tax income, but anything is better than nothing.

If your work offers a 401K, use it, especially if there is an employer match.

Don’t be tempted to borrow against your retirement funds. Experts from NerdWallet said cashing out or borrowing against your retirement accounts should only be used as a last resort.

Number two: Save for a rainy day. You can’t predict the next emergency, but you can have money on hand - $500 dollars is a great goal if you don’t have an emergency savings account.

Number three: Keep a credit card empty. This will allow you to have credit available to use in the case of an emergency.

MyMoney.gov has free planning resources available to help you make your own personalized financial plan.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Icy roads make for hazardous conditions Monday, Dec. 26 in Anchorage.
Freezing rain and hazardous travel hits Southcentral Alaska
Man shot, killed by troopers in Fairbanks
Man shot, killed by troopers in Fairbanks
dog attack thumbnail
Survivor of pit bull attack in Muldoon speaks out
Thanks to refugee placement, more than 400 families now call Alaska home
Thanks to refugee placement, more than 400 families now call Alaska home
High winds cause dangerous driving conditions in Southcentral Alaska
Strong winds from weekend continue into Monday morning

Latest News

An EMS crew reunites with the mother they helped deliver a pair of twins.
EMS workers meet twin girls they helped deliver early
FILE - Clouds are reflected off the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility's...
Winter weather upends water systems across the Deep South
Southwest Airlines continues canceling thousands of flights as the New Year approaches. (CNN,...
Southwest cancels more flights, draws federal investigation
A Venezuelan migrant warms her hands over a campfire outside her makeshift tent, refusing to be...
Supreme Court keeps immigration limits in place indefinitely
Water also apparently pooled outside of the Ohio governor's ceremonial office before the flow...
Water pours into Ohio Senate after Statehouse pipe bursts