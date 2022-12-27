Passengers see fewer delays, cancellations as airport backlog improves

Monday's top headlines and stories from across Alaska.
By Shannon Cole
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:04 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Flight cancellations and travel delays that frustrated many passengers on Friday are now easing, Alaska Airlines says.

On Monday, as of 2:45 p.m., only 37 arriving and departing flights were delayed and nine flights were canceled at Anchorage International, according to the flight tracking website Flight Aware. Christmas Day saw 64 arrivals and departures delayed, and six canceled flights.

According to a post made to their website on Sunday, the airline says that more than 130 flights were canceled for Dec. 25 following an ice storm in the Pacific Northwest that caused delays at Portland International Airport and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, both hubs for Alaska Airlines. The company reports their delays that began on Friday were related to “out-of-place aircraft and crews.”

Related: Wicked weather strands travelers at Anchorage airport, forcing many to book new flights

One flight due to land tomorrow is already delayed, and two Alaska Airlines flights have been canceled.

Man shot, killed by troopers in Fairbanks
