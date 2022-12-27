Slick roads to remain an issue across Southcentral

Light intermittent freezing drizzle is possible through the early afternoon
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:21 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another round of freezing drizzle is likely for parts of Anchorage and the Mat-Su, as a warm nose of air remains aloft.

While the warmer air has eroded some compared to yesterday, it’s still enough to yield some freezing drizzle at times. However, there’s some dry air that the moisture will have to overcome. As the column of air becomes more saturated, it’s possible we could see some light freezing drizzle through midmorning, before a round of wintry mix and snow into the evening hours.

The area of low pressure responsible for the ongoing freezing drizzle continues to churn slowly through the Gulf of Alaska. Due to its proximity to coastal regions of Southcentral Alaska, temperatures will remain fairly mild as we close out the rest of this year. This will also mean that active weather will stay in the forecast; however, the better shot for any precipitation will stay confined to coastal regions.

We’ll see daily highs fluctuate from the low to mid 20s through the end of the year, with a shot of snow looking to arrive over the last few days of the year. While it’s still several days out, an active and stormy weather pattern to our south will set the stage for what could be some light snow showers as we ring in the new year.

Have a wonderful and healthy Tuesday!

