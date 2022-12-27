Survivor of pit bull attack in Muldoon speaks out

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Carla Jo Fargo says that she and her Chesapeake Bay retriever named Bear survived an attack from a pit bull who was not on a leash while walking at the North Gasline Trail.

Fargo said that Dec. 5 started out like any other day for her and her dog. Everything changed that morning when Fargo and Bear were on their way back to the trailhead, heading home from a walk. Fargo said that suddenly an unleashed pit bull began to attack Bear.

In shock, Fargo did her best to fight the attacking dog off — until she says the pit bull then turned on her, leaving large gashes in her hands, legs, and arms. Bear sustained puncture wounds from the attack, and Fargo says the injuries could have been much worse if Bear had not been wearing a harness and vest. Fargo says that the pit bull was determined to grab and bite Bear’s neck.

Fargo and Bear were still half a mile away from the safety of their home after the initial attack, and Fargo says that the pit bull continued to stalk and threaten them the whole way home.

Fargo said that doctors worried that she would lose her finger. She still has that finger, in addition to tens of thousands of dollars in medical expenses for her and Bear. The attack also left invisible wounds — stealing away peace of mind, routine, and comfort. They’re both recovering from the trauma of the attack.

“It’s hard because I haven’t been out there in three weeks, and my dog and I walked it three times a day,” Fargo said. “I still get emotional because it’s not fair to either one of us, to not be able to go out there and feel safe.”

Fargo says she is worried that the pit bull will hurt someone else.

Fargo describes her attacker as a medium brown pit bull with a long tail, floppy ears, and some white on his chest. She is working with animal control, who’s opened up an active investigation to find the animal before it finds more victims.

A GoFundMe has been organized by Fargo’s friends to support the extraordinary medical costs of the unprovoked attack. Fargo says that her insurance will help make ends meet since she has been unable to return to work full-time for the last three weeks.

“I’m stuck with all these bills, for a dog attack that I didn’t ask for,” Fargo said.

She hopes that the owner of the pit bull will come forward in the name of public safety, and urged all dog owners to keep an eye on their dogs, and others around them.

Editor’s note: Alaska’s News Source makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of any GoFundMe campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk. If you have any questions related to the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of a GoFundMe campaign, please contact GoFundMe directly or consult the GoFundMe Guarantee Policy.

