Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old Utah boy

An Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Evan McConney.
An Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Evan McConney.(Source: Layton City Police Department)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:29 PM AKST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a missing 13-year-old boy from Utah who is believed to be traveling with a stranger he met on the internet.

Evan McConney, from Layton, Utah, is described as 5′4” tall, weighing 110 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes.

Evan was last seen wearing a black windbreaker with a hood, a white T-shirt with a blue-and-yellow bunny skull-and-bones logo, blue and gray sweatpants, black Van shoes with a yellow Cobra Kai emblem, and an olive drab beanie with the same logo as the T-shirt.

According to the Layton City Police Department, Evan “is believed to be with an adult male stranger using the name Hunter Fox,” who authorities said is 25 years old.

Police are searching for a man, shown in this photo, using the name Hunter Fox, in connection...
Police are searching for a man, shown in this photo, using the name Hunter Fox, in connection with the disappearance of 13-year-old Evan McConney.(Source: Layton City Police Department)

Authorities said Evan left his home Monday night to meet the suspect after communicating with him over the internet.

They may be traveling toward Arizona or Texas.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Layton City Police Department at 801-497-8300 or dial 911.

