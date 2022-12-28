Cancellations, delays cause headaches for Alaska travelers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The traveling nightmare continues across the country as flight cancelations and delays add up. Although the weather has cleared in Southcentral, many Alaskans are still just trying to get home to their families.

Stoney Butler traveled from San Diego through Seattle and was supposed to be in Anchorage before Christmas. And after three flight cancelations and several delays he finally made it — four days later. He says the wait time by phone to change flights was at least several hours long.

“I was supposed to come up here on the 23rd about 5:30, real early on the 23rd,” Butler said. “So it was about four days that I missed.”

Tristan Osborne traveled through Seattle and says he had no issues getting to Anchorage, but he was worried about getting back home on time.

“We didn’t know if we were going to get there at first, because there was all those cancelations flying into Seattle and then we didn’t know if we were going to be able to take off,” Osborne said. “I mean, it all worked out, but we’re just glad it did because she has work tomorrow and I have work tomorrow.”

Alaska Airlines Spokesperson Tim Thompson says they are still experiencing cancelations due to out-of-place aircraft and crews caused by the winter weather throughout the continent.

Alaska Airlines maintains that operations in Seattle and Portland have improved over previous days. They confirmed that ground crews have been working hard to reunite guests with their bags and have returned 1,000 as of Friday.

Thompson says that due to the busy holiday week, flight loads are extremely heavy and options for accommodations are limited, which has caused some individuals to miss celebrating the holidays with their families.

Sarah Swandell was planning to travel home to her family during the holidays before her flight got canceled.

“I was scheduled to fly up and meet them on Christmas Eve, but the night before we got a text saying that the flight was canceled — and I was alone on Christmas morning and my three-year-old was far, far away,” Swandell said.

According to the flight tracking website Flight Aware, Ted Stevens International Airport dealt with dozens of delays on Tuesday, and a total of seven cancelations. Those numbers have improved since Monday, which saw 57 delays and 10 cancelations.

Regardless of how long the journey was, travelers are grateful to finally be back in Alaska.

“And now I can finally see them and have a belated Christmas,” Swandell said.

