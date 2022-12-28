Deadline approaching for livestock feed aid applications

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The deadline for a state program offsetting certain costs for Alaska livestock farmers is rapidly approaching.

According to a release by the Department of Natural Resources, applications for the Food Security Cost Assistance program will be due on Saturday, Dec. 31. The program provides a yet-to-be-determined rate of reimbursement to livestock farmers for livestock feed purchased between the months of August to November.

Cattle, sheep, goats and other livestock raised for human consumption on a farm that operates as a business are also acceptable. This includes animal products like eggs, milk and cheese.

The extreme weather events during this year’s growing season are one reason for the program, as well as rising costs of feed.

“There’s no doubt that this year’s weather and the inflationary pressure of fuel and fertilizer prices have created tremendous challenges for our farmers and livestock producers,” Gov. Mike Dunleavy wrote in an earlier release from DNR.

“I want to thank the Departments of Natural Resources and Fish and Game, and the Division of Agriculture for moving forward with this initial aid package,” Dunleavy said. “Food security is a top priority for my administration, and that means supporting our local producers now so they may continue to provide food to Alaskans in the future.”

The Governor’s Office of Food Security gave the approal for a transfer of $1 million in appropriated food security funds from the Department of Fish and Game to the Department of Natural Resources.

