December to end on a warmer and calmer note for much of Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Despite the bitter cold that plunged much of Alaska into a deep freeze in December, this year will still close out as one of the warmest on record. Only three months out of the entire year saw below-normal temperatures, with 82% of this year seeing temperatures remaining above average.

While December will end with the coldest below-normal temperature of all months, it’s not enough to really budge our average annual temperature. If the year were to end today, Anchorage would close as the seventh warmest year on record, with an average temperature just under 40°.

Speaking of warmth, the end of this year will bring unseasonably warm conditions to the southern mainland. Temperatures for Southcentral Alaska are expected to stay in the mid to upper 20s, if not occasionally topping out in the lower 30s. This will mean we’ll hold onto daily highs roughly 4 to 7 degrees above average. It’s this warmth that many will celebrate in as we ring in the new year.

Further to the north through Interior Alaska and along the North Slope, temperatures will still be on the cold side. However, many spots will be noticeably warmer than what most of December brought us. The coldest locations look to be for parts of the Eastern Interior, where highs will stay around 5 to 10 below and overnight lows falling into the negative teens.

While the year will end on a seemingly quiet note for many locations, the Aleutians and Southeast Alaska will continue to deal with ongoing active weather. For the Aleutians, rain and winds will remain in the forecast, while Southeast gears up for several rounds of a wintry mix. It’s possible that parts of Southcentral could even tap into some moisture and welcome in the new year with light snow.

Have a wonderful and safe Wednesday!

