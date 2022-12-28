Man convicted of shuttling drugs to Fairbanks from out of state

Investigators allege multiple women were trained to carry heroin in their body cavities as part of drug ring
Wednesday's top headlines and stories across the state.
By Tim Rockey
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:22 PM AKST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A man has been convicted for drug offenses after law enforcement says he led a drug-transportation operation from Seattle to Fairbanks.

According to the Alaska Department of Law, 32-year-old Cody Michael Stockton was convicted on one count of first-degree misconduct involving controlled substances and two counts of second-degree misconduct involving controlled substances. Stockton was extradited to Alaska from Seattle and will face sentencing in May.

The department press release says that Alaska State Troopers, the Drug Enforcement Administration, North Pole and Fairbanks police uncovered a drug ring moving drugs from Seattle to Fairbanks. The release says that Stockton went by the alias “Randell Mailloux” and was the “main supplier of methamphetamine and heroin to the Fairbanks area.”

In February 2021, law enforcement discovered two large packages headed from Seattle to Fairbanks which contained 427 and 453 gross grams of methamphetamine, respectively, and were linked to Stockton. The Fairbanks Area Narcotics Team — a part of the congressionally-created High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program — investigated the case.

“This case was really due to the efforts of the Fairbanks HIDTA team,” Assistant Attorney General Katholyn Runnels said in the release. “It was their work on this that resulted in a strong case for prosecution and ultimately led to the conviction.”

The first-degree charge carries a sentence between five and 99 years, and each second-degree charge can carry a sentence of up to 20 years. The release also said that investigators uncovered a woman who recruited and “trained women to carry narcotics in their body cavities on flights from Seattle to Fairbanks at the behest of Cody Stockton.”

The release said that Stockton directed women to carry between three and six ounces of heroin as often as twice a week to Fairbanks. During an April 2021 trip to Seattle, the release says that DEA agents discovered “drug paraphernalia in his car and counterfeit Percocet pills on his girlfriend. A search warrant of their apartment found 100 more blue pills that are known to be fentanyl and aspartame.”

Stockton was convicted of all three charges on Dec. 22.

“The Alaska State Troopers along with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners aggressively investigate drug trafficking that occurs in Alaska and will work tirelessly to hold those that deal dangerous drugs accountable for their actions,” Deputy Commander of the Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit and Alaska State Troopers Lieutenant Tony Wegrzyn said. “This case should serve as a warning to anyone that is considering trafficking narcotics in Alaska – know that sooner or later law enforcement will catch up to you.

