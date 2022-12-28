Police instructor shoots self in leg at New Orleans training academy firing range

FILE PHOTO - A recruit class is seen at the New Orleans police training academy. An instructor...
FILE PHOTO - A recruit class is seen at the New Orleans police training academy. An instructor accidentally shot himself in the leg at the academy's firing range, police said Wednesday.(WVUE)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:04 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A veteran New Orleans police officer was wounded Wednesday when he accidentally shot himself in the leg at the police department’s training academy firing range, the department said.

New Orleans police have not disclosed the injured officer’s name but said he was hospitalized in stable condition with an injury “not believed to be life-threatening.”

A spokesman said the officer is retired with more than 30 years of service to the department and a reserve sergeant currently assigned to the training academy as an instructor.

Police did not say what type of weapon was involved or how the accidental discharge occurred.

The officer was taken from the firing range by New Orleans EMS ambulance for hospital treatment.

The incident is under investigation by the Force Investigation Team, the department said.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
dog attack thumbnail
Survivor of pit bull attack in Muldoon speaks out
A plow truck drives in between snow drifts on Scott Road in Palmer.
Drifted snow prompts disaster declaration in Palmer
Man shot, killed by troopers in Fairbanks
Man shot, killed by troopers in Fairbanks
Icy roads make for hazardous conditions Monday, Dec. 26 in Anchorage.
Freezing rain and hazardous travel hits Southcentral Alaska

Latest News

Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted that he lied about his job experience and college...
Prosecutors open investigation into NY Rep.-elect George Santos
The troopers returned to the home the next day to deliver the presents. State police said the...
Troopers buy Christmas presents for kids after arresting father for domestic violence
President Biden speaks to media about Supreme Court ruling on Title 42.
President Biden says Title 42 enforcement will continue, libertarian policy analyst says policy make
FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 13, 2013.
Paul Pelosi attack: Suspect enters not-guilty plea
Nurses in Vermont reportedly rescued an owl caught in the grille of a car on Christmas Eve.
Nurses rescue owl stuck in car grille on Christmas Eve: ‘Unbelievable’