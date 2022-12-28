Storms stretch from Aleutians to Southeast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The last days of December are upon us, and that means 2022 is coming to a close.

The weather will stay on the mild side over much of the mainland areas over the next few days. Even Southeast Alaska residents will get a break from the active weather pattern.

Southcentral will see mild daytime readings, but for coast-adjacent areas along the Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound, the precipitation will be a mix of rain and snow.

Low pressure systems are stretching from the Aleutians, east across the Gulf of Alaska and into Southeast Alaska. Southeast locations will see winds increasing Wednesday night, and even wave action picking up ahead of the next arriving storm system.

This low will bring in and set up a long fetch of warm, moist air, so it contains more rain than snow with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Hot spot was Dutch Harbor and Cordova with 42 degrees. Cold spot was in Anaktuvuk Pass with a temperature of 36 below zero.

The eastern portion of the Beaufort Sea coast will see wind chills to 45 and 50 below. A winter weather advisory is in effect through Wednesday morning.

