Victim identified in August fire outside Fairbanks

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A man who was found dead during an August fire investigation outside Fairbanks has been identified, according to an Alaska State Troopers report.

A call was made to Alaska State Troopers reporting a house fire near the Two Rivers Lodge on Chena Hot Springs Road outside of Fairbanks at approximately 4:15 a.m. on August 5, 2022. When troopers arrived at the location, they found a single-story building in flames. The North Pole Volunteer Fire Department and a fire marshal from the Department of Public Safety also responded.

Concerned neighbors reported seeing the home’s only resident prior to the fire, and were concerned for his safety as his two vehicles and a four-wheeler were all parked nearby. Investigators located the body of 61-year-old Bart Stewart inside the building.

Stewart’s remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for identification.

According to troopers, an investigation found that the fire began in the living room before spreading throughout the home.

