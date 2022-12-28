Wasilla resident converts bus into shelter for valley homeless

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - The windstorm that picked up over the holiday weekend served as a stark reminder that the weather in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough can be brutal, especially for those experiencing homelessness. With resources stretched thin in an area that spans over 25,000 square miles, finding a place to get out of the cold for the night is critical.

In recent years the Mat-Su Coalition on Housing and Homelessness has partnered with entities to open warming centers for those in need, but one has yet to be established for this winter. Last year David Doyle operated the overnight shelter under the umbrella of A Black Sheep Ministry, formerly located off the Palmer-Wasilla Hwy.

According to the coalition’s coordinator David Rose, new criteria requiring a sprinkler system and separate housing for men and women have made it difficult to find a suitable building.

“We’ve been looking for the past three months and have not been able to locate a rental building that would accommodate,” Rose said in an email Tuesday.

Toward the end of November, Doyle made a social media post in search of a passenger van to use a makeshift warming center, prepared to use his own money to purchase it. What he got instead was a lead on an old school bus that had already been converted into a children’s playhouse, insulated and equipped with a propane heat source.

David Doyle carries cans of gas to his personal vehicle after closing the mobile warming center Tuesday morning. The bus will be opened again at 9 p.m. (AKNS)

“There’s a furnace inside, bunk beds, couch, TV,” Doyle said. “There was a microwave and fridge, but I pulled that out to maximize space for the homeless.”

Saint Michael’s Catholic Church purchased the $3,500 bus that is now parked on a piece of property that Doyle owns on the corner of Knik Goose Bay Rd. and Clapp St. in Wasilla — in the same parking lot as Green Degree — and has been operating as a shelter for a few weeks now. The shelter’s overnight shift operates seven days a week from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. until Apr. 1.

Doyle said that donations from the community go a long way in keeping the bus operating.

“The main thing we need is propane. Especially when it’s cold, we burn through propane faster,” Doyle said. “If people have bottles of propane they want to donate, or just even the empty bottles that I can take to Three Bears and get them refilled.”

Padding, blankets, snacks, water, and winter clothing are among other items Doyle is asking for, and he asks that would-be donators contact him directly at 907-982-0534 before dropping items off at the bus.

Anyone interested in making a financial donation can also do so through the ministry’s GoFundMe page.

Editor’s note: Alaska’s News Source makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of any GoFundMe campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk. If you have any questions related to the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of a GoFundMe campaign, please contact GoFundMe directly or consult the GoFundMe Guarantee Policy.

