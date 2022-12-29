Serious crash closes all lanes on Parks Highway north of Willow

Wednesday's top headlines and stories across the state.
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:32 PM AKST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WILLOW, Alaska (KTUU) - The Parks Highway is shut in both directions as authorities tend to a crash near Willow, according to the Department of Public Safety.

According to the department, the crash took place at Mile 77.5 and is considered serious in nature. The Alaska State Troopers and emergency personnel are at the crash site, and have indicated that the highway will be closed until at least 8:30 p.m.

The crash is located just outside of Willow, north of the Willow Creek Resort.

This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.

