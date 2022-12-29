Storms spin south of mainland Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures have remained steady in Anchorage over the last three days, staying within a narrow range in the mid- to upper 20s. That has provided Anchorage a chance to feel “normal” seasonal readings. And as far as snowfall, 44.2 inches of snow for December in Anchorage. That leaves us just 4/10 of an inch to tie the most snow in December — or 5/10″ to break it!

So what are the chances of seeing that record tied or broken? Not great, but there is a chance. Snow could start showing up as early as Saturday night, or may hold off until the new year starts. The developing area of low pressure is definitely giving forecasters a challenge entering the coming weekend. Not only is the track of this storm a challenge, how much snow and where it will fall are also big questions that will hopefully get some concrete answers in the days and model forecast runs to come.

Winter weather advisories are in place for Point Hope through Thursday midday. Wind gusts to 35 mph will produce wind chills to 50 below. Atigun Pass in the Brooks Range is also under a winter weather advisory until 3 a.m. Friday for winds up to 35 mph causing blowing and drifting snow to obscure visibility on the north side of the pass.

Hot spot: Dutch Harbor with 42 degrees. Cold spot: Anaktuvuk Pass dropped to 23 below zero.

