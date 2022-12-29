Sunshine makes brief return to Southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The quiet and mild end to 2022 continues for much of mainland Alaska, with any storms primarily staying over open waters. While some areas of wintry weather will still impact parts of the state, Southcentral Alaska as a whole is catching a break. Clear to partly cloudy skies have made a return for many locations inland, while areas near the Gulf of Alaska continue to hold onto cloud cover. It’s here where some scattered areas of wintry mix will continue to remain in the forecast.

Southcentral will see another day where temperatures will remain above average. Highs today will climb into the 20s and 30s, with a few isolated locations along the coast warming into the 40s. This warm end to the year will likely carry into next year as well, as storms swirl through the Gulf of Alaska.

One such storm is set to move out of the northern Pacific Ocean Saturday into Sunday. This will open the door for our first taste of precipitation for 2023. While it’s still too early to tell, it is looking likely that we’ll see a mixed bag of precip. This is also thanks to the moisture and warmth that will surge into the region as the low moves into the Gulf of Alaska. It’s too early to tell the precip type and who will see what, but inland areas of Southcentral should prepare to see the possibility of a wintry mix Sunday, with temperatures warming near or above freezing.

Looking ahead to the start of the new year, the active weather will continue to keep showers and breezy conditions for the Aleutians, while Southeast Alaska will hold on to daily wintry mix chances. The rest of mainland Alaska will hold onto fairly quiet weather, with temperatures remaining on the chillier side.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

