Anchorage moving to new emergency alert system

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Municipal officials announced Thursday that Anchorage residents will have access to a new safety and emergency alert system, starting Monday.

The city’s current alert system, Everbridge Nixle, has provided emergency alerts and safety notifications to residents for at least several years. The alert system provides updates on traffic accidents, criminal activity and severe weather situations coming straight from Anchorage’s top emergency responders, including the city’s police and fire departments.

The new system, called Rave Mobile Safety, will continue those same services, starting Jan. 2, 2023.

“We don’t anticipate any operational changes,” Emergency Programs Manager Audrey Gray said.

Gray said the new system that the Office of Emergency Management will be using will have several new features. In addition to the standard alerts, Rave Mobile Safety includes a mapping component, a directory services page and a polling feature that users can answer to help give emergency crews critical information in urgent situations. Gray said the poll questions can also address the general needs of a particular neighborhood.

“Having an emergency warning and public communication system is crucial for a city like Anchorage that deals with natural disasters on a regular occurrence,” Mayor Dave Bronson said in a press release. “This new system will enhance our city’s capacity to provide timely updates and notices to the public during times of crisis.”

Gray said the reason for the switch is that Everybridge Nixle’s contract with the city was ending this year and Rave Mobile Safety won the municipality’s contract bid. Gray said the new system will be more expensive at first — costing the city about $43,000 in its first year of use, due to startup costs and training expenses — but said the cost should drop down in 2024 to close to what Everbridge Nixle was receiving; around $33,000.

Residents can sign up for free alerts from Rave Mobile Safety through the Anchorage municipal website, and can also opt-in to receive free text alert messages by texting “Anchorage” to 67283.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.