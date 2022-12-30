Anchorage police searching for woman accused of stealing mail from more than 90 people

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman who Anchorage police say stole mail from more than 90 people.

Jacqueline Brewer, 41, was charged with scheme to defraud and second-degree theft on Dec. 29, and Anchorage police are unaware of where Brewer is currently, according to a news release.

Police wrote that on Dec. 4, they responded to a report that a large amount of mail had been dumped at a business on Eagle River Road, and surveillance footage showed that a woman driving a silver sedan had discarded the mail.

“The discarded mail was recovered and a subsequent search of it revealed numerous citizens were victims of mail theft; many of the items were determined to be holiday cards and holiday packages,” police wrote.

Police said that Brewer took mail intended for more than 80 people living in Chugiak, Eagle River and Peters Creek, as well as mail intended for 10 people in Anchorage.

On Dec. 9, police received a report that someone saw a woman stealing mail near the Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage.

“The citizen recorded the female taking mail from mailboxes and provided the video,” police wrote.

Police made contact with Brewer and said that Brewer initially provided a stolen ID, and that numerous packages from Amazon were visible inside her vehicle. Brewer was then interviewed by Anchorage police, and the Financial Crimes Unit and Postal Inspection Service then took responsibility for the case.

Brewer is not currently in custody.

Anchorage police are asking anyone with information on Brewer’s location to call 311 (option 1) or 907-786-8900 (option 0) or submit tips anonymously online. Police wrote that Brewer is five feet, two inches tall and weighs 115 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.

“If you suspect you might be a victim of mail theft, it is recommended you check your financial statements for unauthorized transactions and check your credit report for unauthorized accounts,” police wrote. “If you are a victim, you can file a report online at anchoragepolice.com. If you are aware of thefts from mailboxes APD encourages you to file a police report.”

