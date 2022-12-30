Assembly to fill vacancies left by Allard and Dunbar in January

The regular election is slated for April
Both seats will follow the same application and interview procedure.
By Elena Symmes
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:46 PM AKST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two vacant seats in the Anchorage Assembly will be filled in January following the election of assembly members Jamie Allard and Forrest Dunbar to the state Legislature in November.

The application period for Dunbar’s seat opened on Wednesday, and the eligible candidates have until Jan. 4 to submit an application. The application windows for the two seats are staggered, with the Eagle River/Chugiak seat accepting applications from Jan. 10-Jan. 17. All applications from prospective assembly members will be reviewed by the assembly.

There are two primary qualifications to apply for the vacant seats: Each applicant must have resided in their respective district for at least one year, and the applicant must be registered to vote in Anchorage.

Anchorage Assembly Vice Chair Chris Constant explained what happens after prospective legislators submit an application.

“We’ll have a work session in which we conduct interviews of all the candidates,” he said. “And then ultimately whichever candidate receives the majority votes of support from members of the assembly, they will be seated to serve the remnant of that term.”

Although each assembly member will have their own approach, Constant said there are particular qualities he will look for in applicants.

“For me personally, it’s experience with local community councils, some history working with municipal processes, and knowledge of that,” Constant said. “For me, that’s the primary value that I’ll be looking at.”

Allard articulated her concern that the process is unlikely to result in a legislator for District 2 loyal to the unique concerns and interests of her constituents.

“They are going to fill (this seat) with whoever they want, with complete disregard to what Eagle River and Chugiak would want,” Allard said.

She suggested that a process that excludes public opinion, namely input from Eagle River and Chugiak, was not a sound process for filling the vacant seats. Allard thinks it presents a rare political opportunity to pack the assembly, or for the assembly to handpick someone who will vote in line with the majority.

