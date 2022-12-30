Deceased man found at Benson Boulevard bus stop

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An adult male was found dead near the intersection of Benson Boulevard and A Street on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Anchorage Police Department, police received several calls at approximately 12:30 p.m. about an unresponsive adult man along Benson Blvd. Multiple police officers and medics responded to the scene, where the man was pronounced dead.

“Medics declared the person deceased at the scene,” APD wrote in an email. “The Medical Examiner took custody of the body. The death does not appear to be criminal in nature, ultimately the ME’s office determines the cause of death.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

