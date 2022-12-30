Indigenous women climb to Everest base camp

Ten Indigenous women climbed to Mount Everest base camp in Nov. 2022
By Eric Sowl
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:43 PM AKST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A group of 10 Indigenous women from North America travelled to Nepal in November for a special journey.

The trip was part of a trek put together by the non-profit organization Native Womens Wilderness, which endeavors to inspire Indigenous women to enjoy the outdoors and provide education about ancestral lands. Another of their goals is to build empowerment using the outdoors.

This trek was to complete the arduous hike to Mount Everest base camp.

Tweleve days. Forty miles. Talking culture and issues important to Indigenous people.

