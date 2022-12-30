A large low set to arrive New Year’s Eve

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large and expansive area of low pressure is brewing south of the western Aleutian Islands and will become the dominant weather system as we close out 2022 and welcome in 2023.

Weather for much of Alaska Thursday was on the quiet side. The Aleutian chain was the exception, seeing winds up to 38 mph over the island arc through the day Thursday.

The storm is expected to bring rain, freezing rain, sleet, snow, and gusty winds, to the state on New Year’s Eve over the Aleutians to Kodiak, and then push north into Southcentral Alaska and continue east to the panhandle.

So this scenario would be an issue to the holiday weekend, with snow expected in the Anchorage area beginning Saturday night and going into Sunday.

