Zoo welcomes new baby koala: ‘It’s a girl’
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 1:37 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A zoo in South Carolina has welcomed a baby koala just in time for the new year.
On Wednesday, the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden shared photos of its new addition on social media, writing, “It’s a girl.”
Zoo officials said the baby koala also passed her first veterinarian checkup.
According to the Riverbanks Zoo, the public will soon be able to help the team choose a name for the baby.
Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.