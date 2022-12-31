Holiday storm arrives New Year’s Eve

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Saturday marks the end of 2022 and that milestone often comes with revelry and celebrations of the coming year.

Just be aware that there will be a large and vigorous low loaded with moisture moving in as the evening gets underway. Winter weather advisories for rain, freezing rain, snow, sleet and strong winds will impact most of southcentral, the north gulf coast and southeast Alaska.

The storm on Friday night is south of the central Aleutians and heading toward the Gulf of Alaska.

Hot spot for Alaska on Friday was Metlakatla with 43 degrees and the coldest spot was Northway, dropping to 23 below zero.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.