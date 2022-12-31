Residents flock to Houston ahead of New Year’s Eve celebration

HOUSTON, Alaska (KTUU) - The lights are on, the music’s up, the gorillas are dancing, and the hard-to-miss strip of fireworks stands in Houston is open for the first time this year. Staff at Gorilla Fireworks spent Friday helping Alaska residents pick out sparklers, sky rockets and roman candles to ring in the upcoming new year.

The manager of the shop, Samantha Bouma, said the decision was made earlier this year to stay closed ahead of the Fourth of July holiday due to dangerously hot and dry conditions across much of the state.

“We care about Alaska too,” she said. “So we wanted to just, you know, play it safe and make sure that we could weather the summer without any major fires.”

The stand is open only a handful of days each year and carries a wide variety of fireworks for personal use, including multi-shot aerials, mortar kits, artillery shells, and firecrackers.

Before lighting up the dark Alaska sky, however, it’s important to know when and where fireworks are permitted in the southcentral region of the state.

In the Municipality of Anchorage, fireworks – including sparklers – are illegal. The Matanuska-Susitna Borough does allow fireworks to be lit off on New Year’s Eve from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. New Year’s Day, with the exception of Palmer where the start time is pushed back to 9 p.m. The Kenai Peninsula Borough allows residents to use fireworks during a 48-hour period between Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Common safety measures when using fireworks include following the directions on the packaging, never pointing them at another person or animal and always using them outdoors.

“The No. 1 tip and trick for staying safe on New Year’s Eve is responsible, sober, adult supervision that’s making sure everything’s being done safe and used the proper way,” Bouma stated.

“Be a good neighbor, have fun, and be done by one,” she added.

The last chance to purchase personal use fireworks will be Saturday, New Year’s Eve day, from 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

