SWAT deployed during ongoing investigation in Spenard

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department has deployed its SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team to a section of the west Spenard neighborhood for an ongoing investigation.

At 3:38 p.m. on Friday, the police wrote in an emergency alert to be aware of a large police presence on West 29th Place near the intersection of Arctic and Benson boulevards. Roughly an hour later, police wrote in a second emergency alert the SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team were on-hand.

Police say the investigation could involve the use of gas and “a variety of tools, the drone, and tactics to apprehend” the suspect or suspects. Police say to avoid the area, if possible, and those with respiratory illnesses should stay inside.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

