SWAT deployed during ongoing investigation in Spenard

SWAT deployed during ongoing investigation in Spenard
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:02 PM AKST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department has deployed its SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team to a section of the west Spenard neighborhood for an ongoing investigation.

At 3:38 p.m. on Friday, the police wrote in an emergency alert to be aware of a large police presence on West 29th Place near the intersection of Arctic and Benson boulevards. Roughly an hour later, police wrote in a second emergency alert the SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team were on-hand.

Police say the investigation could involve the use of gas and “a variety of tools, the drone, and tactics to apprehend” the suspect or suspects. Police say to avoid the area, if possible, and those with respiratory illnesses should stay inside.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anchorage Police Department investigates a dead body found at a Benson Blvd. bus stop
Deceased man found at Benson Boulevard bus stop
Only to the top half of William Krostek's home is visible from his driveway before he had an...
Mat-Su resident says borough contractors buried his property while clearing snow
At the end of September, Kroger, Fred Meyer’s Parent Company, announced in a company press...
Alaskans may need to find a new pharmacy pick-up location
A Piper J3L-65 sits upside on Wasilla Lake after its tie downs broke during a windstorm.
Overturned aircraft remains unrecovered on Wasilla Lake
Fairbanks man loses chance at a new heart, after numerous flight cancellations from Alaska to...
Fairbanks man loses chance at heart transplant after back-to-back flight cancellations

Latest News

Residents flock to Houston ahead of New Years Eve celebration
Residents flock to Houston ahead of New Years Eve celebration
An Alaska’s News Source camera crew on the scene took video of a pedestrian walking up to and...
Investigations into APD policies
SWAT deployed during ongoing investigation in Spenard
SWAT deployed during ongoing investigation in Spenard
Ketchikan police chief charged with assault
Ketchikan police chief charged with assault