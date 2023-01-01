Coast Guard rescues 2 sailors, 1 dog from vessel with help of AMHS ferry

Fastcast headlines for Friday, December 30, 2022.
By Shannon Cole
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 1:51 PM AKST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Members of the Coast Guard station located in Juneau and the Alaska Marine Highway System vessel M/V LeConte assisted in the rescue of two people and a dog from a disabled vessel Saturday night, according to reports.

According to the Coast Guard, the Juneau command center received a call around 8 p.m. on Saturday night from sailors reporting their 38-foot long fishing boat named Solstraal was in distress. A boat crew was dispatched to the vessel’s location and an urgent marine information broadcast was made to alert nearby mariners.

One of the vessels that responded to the broadcast was Alaska Marine Highway System ferry M/V LeConte. The ferry located the Solstraal and remained with it until Coast Guard crews arrived at the scene. Coast Guard crews then towed the disabled boat some 25 nautical miles from its location to Auke Bay, arriving at Juneau’s Statter Harbor around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Despite low visibility, winds up to 15 mph and air temperatures that hovered just above freezing, the boat and its occupants were recovered safely.

“The quick response from the Station Juneau boat crew, and their exceptional skill during the tow, helped these mariners get to safety before the weather got worse,” Sector Juneau command duty officer Lt. jg. Trevor Layman said.

“Thankfully the two people onboard and the dog made it out okay, and the fact that the LeConte was ready to assist made a huge difference in the outcome of this rescue.”

The M/V LeConte is 235 feet long and 57 feet wide and designed to carry 225 passengers.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect has been taken into custody following a prolonged investigation at a west Spenard...
Police charge man involved in SWAT scene in Spenard investigation
Jacqueline Brewer
Anchorage police searching for woman accused of stealing mail from more than 90 people
12-30-22_JP-Clarence Summers - ER Rd.
Holiday storm arrives New Year’s Eve
The Anchorage Police Department investigates a dead body found at a Benson Blvd. bus stop
Body of dead man found at Benson Boulevard bus stop
Fairbanks man loses chance at a new heart, after numerous flight cancellations from Alaska to...
Fairbanks man loses chance at heart transplant after back-to-back flight cancellations

Latest News

Past, present and future in Petersburg
Police charge man involved in SWAT scene in Spenard investigation
Police charge man involved in SWAT scene in Spenard investigation
A suspect has been taken into custody following a prolonged investigation at a west Spenard...
Police charge man involved in SWAT scene in Spenard investigation
Anchorage moving to new emergency alert system
Anchorage moving to new emergency alert system