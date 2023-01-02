2 charged following fatal house fire in Southwest Alaska

By Joey Klecka
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:19 PM AKST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
UPPER KALSKAG, Alaska (KTUU) - A Kalskag man has been charged with murder and arson, among other charges, following the deaths of two people who were discovered among the remains of a house fire in Upper Kalskag last week.

According to Alaska State Troopers, 26-year-old Levi D. Levi was charged Sunday with two counts of murder, one count of arson, three counts of third-degree assault and violating his felony probation. Levi was also given $500,000 bail.

Additionally, 18-year-old Alexandria Evan was charged with two counts of third-degree assault.

The two were arrested following a report on Dec. 28, 2022, of a disturbance in the rural community located on the Kuskokwim River. Troopers say they received an “active disturbance” report around 8:30 a.m. involving a person in the home with a knife with the family barricaded in a bedroom.

As they were responding, troopers say they got another report of the house on fire.

Troopers with the Bethel Patrol and Western Major Crimes Unit arrived and later found the remains of two individuals in the burned house, which they reported as being a total loss. The remains are being sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and identification.

Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.

