Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked at the gate with the parking brake set when a ground crew employee was “ingested into the engine.”
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:53 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) – An employee with the Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama was killed in an industrial accident on New Year’s Eve.

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked at the gate with the parking brake set when a ground crew employee was “ingested into the engine.”

“We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines,” MGM executive director Wade A. Davis said in a statement on Saturday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”

The flight was set to depart Montgomery for Dallas-Fort Worth before the incident happened around 3 p.m. Saturday, according to officials.

NTSB officials said a preliminary report is expected within the next two to three weeks.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacqueline Brewer
Anchorage police searching for woman accused of stealing mail from more than 90 people
M/V LeConte shown docked in Haines in July 2022 (File Image)
Coast Guard rescues 2 sailors, 1 dog from vessel with help of AMHS ferry
A suspect has been taken into custody following a prolonged investigation at a west Spenard...
Police charge man involved in SWAT scene in Spenard investigation
12-30-22_JP-Clarence Summers - ER Rd.
Holiday storm arrives New Year’s Eve
The Anchorage Police Department investigates a dead body found at a Benson Blvd. bus stop
Body of dead man found at Benson Boulevard bus stop

Latest News

File photo of an Anchorage police SUV.
Police investigating fatal New Year’s Day crash on Arctic Boulevard
A children’s hospital in Kherson was struck Sunday, January 1, 2023, as the southern Ukrainian...
Russia says Ukrainian rocket kills 63 Russian soldiers
FILE - Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at...
Tens of thousands view Benedict XVI’s body at Vatican
This photo provided by the Federal Public Defender Office shows death row inmate Amber...
US may execute its first openly transgender woman
Millions of Americans filed for unemployment in the spring of 2020. The $2.2 trillion Cares Act...
Fraud Files: Billions in federal funds meant to help unemployed stolen by scammers