Off-and-on periods of a light wintry mix with steadier mountain snows continues into Monday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - HAPPY 2023 Alaska!

After a period of very light snow Sunday morning, Anchorage, the Valleys, and the western Kenai were treated with dry conditions and temperatures hovering around 30 degrees for the afternoon. The sun was even able to break through the clouds, from time to time, hopefully helping to brighten both the sky and spirits on this first day of 2023.

The “primary low” developing farther west & south than computer model guidance suggested on both Friday morning, and again Saturday morning, caused a couple inches of snow to fall late morning, rather than before 5 a.m., which is when to petition has put the Valley, Anchorage, and the western Kenai in a favorable “downsloping” environment... this afternoon (hence some sunny breaks) while the south & east facing sides of the mountain around PWS, Portage, and the eastern Kenai continue to see the most consistent, steadiest precipitation.

This will largely remain the case right through Monday afternoon/evening. There will be some “surges” in this stream of moisture that make it over the mountains and into the Valley, Anchorage, and the western Kenai, falling as light snow, light sleet, light freezing rain, or a combination of the 3, but leaning more in the direction of sleet/snow throughout Monday. Scattered snow showers, especially in the afternoon, appear likely heading into the middle of next week.

