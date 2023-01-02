Police investigating fatal New Year’s Day crash on Arctic Boulevard

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A crash involving two vehicles left a man dead Sunday night in a Taku/Campbell neighborhood.

The Anchorage Police Department responded to the fatal crash Sunday at 9:47 p.m., according to an online report. Medics with the Anchorage Fire Department also responded to the scene on Arctic Boulevard, between Raspberry Road and Arctic Spur Road.

Police say the male driver of a Nissan Maxima going south on Arctic was killed when he collided with a Ford Escape headed north. The crash and subsequent investigation closed all lanes of Arctic for hours. A police spokesperson said Monday morning that the road has been reopened.

While the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police say the woman driving the Ford and a juvenile passenger were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say none of the people were cited and the man’s identity will be released once next of kin has been notified.

